Launch rehearsal of GSLV-Mk III rocket completed: ISRO 

After aborting the second Indian mission to Moon on July 15, an hour before the take-off, ISRO has said it would go ahead with the mission on July 22.

Published: 21st July 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 01:28 AM

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 (Photo | ISRO)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: ISRO said Saturday it has completed the launch rehearsal of GSLV Mark III-M1, the launch vehicle of Chandrayaan 2, and its performance is normal.

After aborting the second Indian mission to Moon on July 15, an hour before the take-off, ISRO has said it would go ahead with the mission on July 22.

ALSO READ: Fixing Chandrayaan snag may take time

"Launch rehearsal of #GSLVMkIII-M1 / #Chandrayaan2 mission completed, performance normal #ISRO," he said.

The launch of Chandrayaan 2, aimed at landing a rover on the unexplored Lunar South Pole, was aborted early on July 15 due to a "technical snag" in the rocket.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 2 launch delay fails to deter visitors’ spirits

The snag had occurred when the liquid propellant was being loaded into the rocket's indigenous cryogenic upper-stage engine.

Veteran scientists had heaped praise on ISRO for calling off the launch rather hurrying into a major disaster.

