Medical student commits suicide in Rajasthan 

By PTI

BIKANER: A medical student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room here, police said Saturday.

Manisha Kumawat was pursuing MBBS in Sardar Patel College here. She hanged herself in the hostel room, they added.

ALSO READ: CB-CID probe ordered into student suicides in Chennai's SRM Institute

The matter came to light on Saturday, police said. She was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

The reason of her taking the extreme step was not yet clear, police said.

ALSO READ: Bridging the ‘class’ divide- What can be done to prevent student suicide

Kumawat hailed from Hanumangarh district of the state.