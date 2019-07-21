Home Nation

Non-Nagas will not be harassed during RIIN preparation, says Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland will help identify the citizens who settled in Nagaland prior to December 1, 1963.

Published: 21st July 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (File | PTI)

By PTI

DIMAPUR: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Saturday assured the state's non-Naga communities that they would not be harassed during preparation of the register of indigenous inhabitants and said the exercise was needed to protect the bonafide citizens.

Unless a system is put in place to check illegal immigrants, the character of Dimapur, the commercial hub of the state, would not remain the same, Rio said at a meeting with representatives of the non-Naga communities here.

According to a June 29 government notification, the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) will help identify the citizens who settled in Nagaland prior to December 1, 1963, the day it became a full-fledged state.

The Nagaland government began the process of preparing the RIIN on July 10.

The RIIN would provide protection to genuine citizens who are permanent settlers of Nagaland and non-Nagas will not be harassed during preparation of the list of indigenous citizens, Rio said.

The meeting was attended by members of associations representing Assamese, Agarwal, Brahmin, Bengali, Bihari, Gorkha, Sikh, Jain, Meitei and Muslim communities.

Majority of the non-Naga communities of the state are concentrated in and around Dimapur, the only place in the state where the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is not required.

The ILP, an official document issued by the government of India, is required by non-Nagas to travel in Nagaland.

Only those whose names figure in the RIIN will be issued indigenous inhabitant certificates and all other certificates would become invalid after the final register is ready.

At the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton assured that no community would be discriminated against and no decision on preparing the RIIN will be taken in haste.

Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said views and opinions of every stakeholder would be taken into account and a committee had been set up to examine issues pertaining to the RIIN.

The government had also held a consultative meeting with members of Naga tribal bodies and civil society organisations on Wednesday.

It was resolved during the meeting that policies and modalities of preparing the RIIN will be made public before the beginning of the actual enumeration.

While most political parties and civil societies have welcomed the preparation of the RIIN, a section of them has expressed concerns, claiming the definition of "indigenous inhabitants" is not clear.

PTI NBS NN DIV DIV 07202122 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio RIIN
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp