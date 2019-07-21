Home Nation

Social activist, educationist Nirmala Purandare dies in Pune 

She was instrumental in setting up over 250 'balwadis'  in Maharashtra and is survived by husband Babasaheb Purandare, sons Amrut and Prasad and daughter Madhuri Purandare.

Social activist Nirmala Purandare

Social activist Nirmala Purandare (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

PUNE: Nirmala Purandare, noted social activist and educationist died at her residence here Saturday after prolonged illness, family members said.

She was 86. She is the wife of noted historian Babasaheb Purandare.

Purandare was associated with the Vanasthali Rural Development Centre (VRDC), founded in 1981 and working to educate children and women in rural areas, as well as the Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti, which provides lodging and boarding facilities at a nominal cost to students from the economically weaker section of society coming to Pune to pursue higher education.

She was also instrumental in setting up over 250 'balwadis' (pre-school) in Maharashtra.

She is survived by husband Babasaheb Purandare, sons Amrut and Prasad, daughter Madhuri Purandare.

 

