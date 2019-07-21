Home Nation

Sonbhadra massacre's key accused close to ex-SP MLA, says Yogi Adityanath's media advisor

The UP chief minister's media advisor said the formation of the Adarsh Co-operative Society Umbha, Saphi was the main reason for the dispute.

Published: 21st July 2019 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sonbhadra S P Salman Taj Patil visits the house of a victim killed over a property dispute in Sonbhadra district Wednesday July 17 2019. | PTI

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Amid the war of words between the BJP and SP over the political links of the main accused in the Sonbhadra massacre, the Uttar Pradesh government Sunday said he was a close aide of former SP MLA Ramesh Chandra Dubey.

"The main accused in the Sonbhadra clash, village pradhan Yagyadutt was a close aide of former SP MLA Ramesh Chandra Dubey," said media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Dubey was an SP MLA from Ghorawal assembly segment.

ALSO READ | Sonbhadra massacre: Samajwadi Party denies Yogi Adityanath's charge that accused is its party member

"A person wielding clout, Yagyadutt campaigned for the SP in the past election. The brother of village pradhan used to get contracts for the construction of roads before 2017," said Kumar in a statement here.

The UP chief minister's media advisor said the formation of the Adarsh Co-operative Society Umbha, Saphi was the main reason for the dispute.

"This society was formed by Maheshwar Prasad Narayan, who was the uncle of senior Congress leader from Bihar and former UP Governor Chandeshwar Prasad Narayan Singh. Maheshwar Prasad Narayan was a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar from 1952-56," the statement said.

ALSO READ | 'Acknowledging one's duty is good': Priyanka on Yogi Adityanath's Sonbhadra visit

Maheshwar Prasad Narayan had taken the land from the then king Anand Brahm Shah by forming the society, he said.

In 1989, the land of this society was transferred to individual society members in their names, the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chandra Dubey Sonbhadra massacre Yogi Adityanath
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp