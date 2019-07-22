'Acknowledging one's duty is good': Priyanka on Yogi Adityanath's Sonbhadra visit

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that “acknowledging one’s duty is good”.

“I welcome UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Sonbhadra. Standing with the affected people is the duty of the government. Acknowledging one’s duty is good,” she tweeted, as Adityanath met the Umbha villagers four days after the shooting which killed

10 people.“Umbha has been awaiting justice since a very long time. Hope the affected people of Umbha will get justice and their five demands will be fulfilled.”

The Uttar Pradesh government has acted only after the Congress came out in strong support of the tribals, she added. On Saturday, Priyanka met relatives of the Sonbhadra shooting victims at a guest house in Chunar town at Mirzapur district. Earlier, she was detained and prevented from reaching Sonbhadra.

“Only when thousands of Congress workers and justice-loving people extended their support to the affected families of Umbha, then the Uttar Pradesh government felt that some serious incident has taken place. All the announcements, which have been made today, must be implemented at the earliest,” the Congress leader tweeted, adding that the tribals should first get the ownership of land and most importantly the villagers should get security.