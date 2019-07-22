Home Nation

Bihar BJP issues showcause notice to MLC Sachidananda Rai for anti-party remarks

MLC Sachidananda Rai had reacted with outrage when the news of a letter, issued by the special branch of the police to district units two months ago, surfaced last week.

Published: 22nd July 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar BJP has issued a show cause notice to party MLC Sachidananda Rai for launching a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after reports surfaced that his government sought details of office-bearers of the RSS and its affiliates from different districts.

The saffron party's disciplinary committee president (Bihar) Amarendra Pratap Singh issued a notice on Sunday, asking Rai to reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Although it makes no mention of any particular instance of indiscipline, the notice criticises Rai for repeatedly issuing "statements in your personal capacity, at odds with the party's official stand" and charges him with "undermining the sanctity of the National Democratic Alliance".

Rai had reacted with outrage when the news of a letter, issued by the special branch of the police to district units two months ago, surfaced last week.

"Our party must be careful of the intentions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who holds the home portfolio.

We should note the timing of the letter," Rai had said.

"It was around the same time when he had thrown a tantrum and refused to join the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, despite contesting the Lok Sabha polls as an NDA ally," the MLC said.

Seeking to know the nature of relationship between the BJP and its ally JD(U) of which Kumar is the president, Rai had also reportedly said he was only interested in remaining the CM irrespective of which alliance he is part of.

The special branch later clarified that details were sought in view of intelligence inputs on functionaries of the RSS and affiliates in Bihar facing threat to their lives.

It also found that the language used in the letter, issued by an SP rank officer, "objectionable" and said he may face action for the same.

Several BJP leaders, including Union minister Giriraj Singh, have questioned the issuing of such a letter.

"Why, with a former RSS activist like Sushil Kumar Modi as Deputy Chief Minister, the state needed to collect information in this fashion?" Singh said recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar BJP MLC BJP MLC showcause notice
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp