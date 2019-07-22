Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inspects flood relief camps

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inspected flooded areas at Darbhanga, Katihar and Sitamrahi districts in Bihar where the monsoon deluge has claimed 102 lives so far.

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

A couple salvages whatever belongings they can from their damaged hut at flood-hit Bogolipara village in Assam’s Morigaon district on Sunday | pti

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inspected flooded areas at Darbhanga, Katihar and Sitamrahi districts in Bihar where the monsoon deluge has claimed 102 lives so far.

Nitish first visited Sitamarhi district, the worst affected district with 27 deaths, where he reached a relief camp to inquire about arrangements provided to the displaced people there. He assured all the flood affected people not to worry as the state is fully geared up to provide help. “Cash assistance is being provided to all. We will look further also,” he said.

From Sitamarhi, Kumar went to Darbhanga and reviewed relief-cum-rescue operations. After inspecting over dozens of relief camps, Nitish reached the house of senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Sidiqqui, where he stayed for half an hour. His visit to the RJD leader’s house later caused unease in the BJP, which is a part of the coalition government  in the eastern state.

At Katihar, Nitish inspected the relief camps and directed officials to take all-out efforts to provide assistance and relief to the people.

Principal secretary, disaster management, Pratay Amrit informed the media that the flood toll has increased from 97 to 102 in Bihar. “Twenty-seven deaths, the maximum, were reported from interiors of Sitamarhi district where 90 per cent areas are under flood water.” Sitamarhi is followed by Madhubani (23), Araria (12) and Sheohar and Darbhanga (10 each).

About 1.15 lakh people were evacuated and brought at 133 camps by the government, he said. “We increased the number of community kitchens to 776 after 104 blocks spread across 1,169 panchayats were hit by flood. Till now, 72.78 lakh people are estimated to have been affected,” he added.

