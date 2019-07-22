BJP in for overhaul with new faces for key responsibilities

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Organisational restructuring within the BJP is on the cards as part of a leadership transition exercise. BJP chief Amit Shah is learnt to be hand-picking young party leaders for crucial roles in states and at the Centre.

In the next four months, the BJP may present new faces under the leadership of working president J P Nadda, who may assume full responsibility upon conclusion of the organisational polls. The BJP is also likely to call a meeting of the national executive after August 15 once the membership drive ends, said a senior BJP leader.

In the coming weeks, Shah is also likely to announce new chiefs for states like Bihar and Rajasthan. Organisational restructuring could be unveiled in a gradual manner, the leader said, adding that “some leaders could be drafted into the central council of ministers.

The BJP is looking at leaders with potential to further broad-base the party’s strength, besides shouldering responsibilities over the next decade. “The choice of Swatantra Dev Singh in UP and Chandrakant Patil in Maharashtra was based on the intent to reach out to electorally potent social bases consisting of Kurmis and Marathas. In the same vein, the party will draft a fresh batch of leaders for specific roles with the aim to consolidate and expand,” said a BJP general secretary.

Sources within the party said some of the party leaders holding key positions could make way for fresh faces. “The BJP leadership is taking a close look at leaders with organisational skills from within backward castes, Dalits and tribals,” said a source, adding that Shah is keen to wrap up the leadership transition in the next few months to focus fully on affairs of the government.