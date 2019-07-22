Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Air quality monitoring

Now, air quality parameters will be monitored on real-time basis as there is a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in front of the Department of Public Health near the campus of Panjab University in Sector 25. This station will help monitor various ambient air quality parameters online on real-time basis. As per the data provided in the State of Environment Report, 2018, the RSPM (PM10) level was found to be above the permissible limit. Whereas the permissible limit is 60 µ/m3, the average RSPM level was found to be at 107 µ/m3 in 2017, while it remained at 105 µ/m3 in 2018.

1,000 flats in the offing

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) plans to construct about 1,000 flats in Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park (RGCPT) under the Habitat Project on 17 acres of land of the 123 acre land it got back from a private builder. High-end luxury 3BHK flats worth C2 crore each with top of the line fitting and spacious rooms with modern amenities, besides servant rooms, are planned under the project. There will be 3BHK, 2BHK, and 1BHK flats for other sections of buyers as well. Each block will comprise six-storey building with swimming pool and gymnasium. Of the total 20 sites, the CHB will be constructing around 1,000 flats on the two sites.

Audit of mid-day meal scheme

From August to September, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) will carry out an audit of the Mid-Day Meal programme at all schools in Chandigarh. The rationale behind the audit is to assess the status of all government and government--aided schools on various key indicators, including the availability of school infrastructure and other facilities related to teachers and students. The audit of all schools, titled ‘Shagunotsav’, will then lead to their grading for the purpose of understanding the gaps and where additional support and infrastructure are required.

Two more underpasses

For smooth flow of traffic, Chandigarh will have two more underpasses at the busy Madhya Marg and Vikas Marg. One underpass will come up at the road dividing Sector 12 and 14 near Panjab University and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The other will come up on the road separating Sectors 43 ISBT and 52 on Vikas Marg. The administration will soon hire a consultant to map vehicular traffic and other related matters. Rough estimates suggest that each underpass will cost about C8 crore. As a large number of people cross over from Sector 43 ISBT to the other side of road in Sector 52, it It not only results in traffic disruption but also poses a danger to them.