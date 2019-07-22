Home Nation

Convict earns freedom 39 years after committing murder as a juvenile

A murder convict has earned the right to freedom nearly 40 years after committing the crime since he was six months short of turning 18 years old at that time.

Published: 22nd July 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A murder convict has earned the right to freedom nearly 40 years after committing the crime since he was six months short of turning 18 years old at that time.

The incident dates back to August 1980 when Banaras Singh was staying with his cousin in a hotel room in Gaya, Bihar. After he left, his cousin was found dead inside the hotel room.

Singh was arrested immediately. In 1988, a trial court in Gaya convicted him of the murder charge and sentenced him to life imprisonment. In 1998, the Patna High Court dismissed his appeal against the sentence and affirmed his conviction as well as life term.

Singh then approached the Supreme Court in 2009, and claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of commission of the crime.

Incarcerated for a period of more than 10 years since 1980, Singh finally got freedom when the Supreme Court concluded that he was 17 years and 6 months old when he committed the murder.

A bench headed by Justice  N V Ramana held that Singh was entitled to the benefits of the juvenile justice law. Taking into account the fact that he had already served a long time in jail, the bench ordered that the appellant “be released forthwith, if he is not required in any other case”, instead of the matter being sent back to a juvenile court again.

Singh cited his matriculation certificate and other records to prove his age and in his plea, sought benefit under the Bihar Child Act, which was subsequently amended as per the Juvenile Justice Act. 
Last year, the top court had sought a status report from the trial court which confirmed that Singh was indeed a minor when the crime took place. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Juvenile 40 years jail
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp