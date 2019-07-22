Home Nation

Darthawma Renthlei, the last Mizo Azad Hind Fauj member, passes away at 99

Born in 1920 in the state’s Pukpui village, Renthlei had served in the Medical Corps of Indian Army prior to becoming a freedom fighter.

Published: 22nd July 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Darthawma Renthlei

The 99-year-old Darthawma Renthlei, who was awarded the ‘Tamrapatra’ by Central government in 1972, was suffering from old age ailments which confined him to his bed for several years. (Photo | By special arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Darthawma Renthlei, the last surviving member of Azad Hind Fauj from Mizoram, passed away on Sunday.

He died at his home in northern Mizoram’s Lunglei town. The 99-year-old, who was awarded the ‘Tamrapatra’ by Central government in 1972, was suffering from old age ailments which confined him to his bed for several years.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who himself was a leader of Mizo insurgency movement, mourned the demise.

“Shocked to learn that the last surviving Mizo Azad Hind Fauj member, a Freedom Fighter Shri Darthawma Renthlei (99-years) has passed away peacefully on 21.07.2019 at Lunglei. Mizoram will always remember His sacrifice for a free India. Condolences to his Family,” Zoramthanga tweeted.

Former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla also expressed condolences.

“I knew him personally. It’s sad that we have lost him. He was one of the very few Mizo freedom fighters who had fought for India’s independence,” Thanhawla told this newspaper.

He said by awarding the Tamrapatra, the Centre, as well as the country, had recognized his contributions.

Born in 1920 in the state’s Pukpui village, Renthlei had served in the Medical Corps of Indian Army prior to becoming a freedom fighter. During World War II, he was sent to Penang Island in Malaysia where he had fought the invading Japanese soldiers but only to be caught and taken to Singapore as a prisoner of war. 

He had come face to face with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose when the latter once visited the prison. Following his release, he had joined the Azad Hind Fauj and fought the British Army in Myanmar along with fellow rebels and Japanese soldiers. However, they surrendered in the aftermath of the bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The British convicted Renthlei for waging a war against them and put him behind bars. He was released two years later in 1945 after he had served jail terms in Chittagong (now in Bangladesh) and Lucknow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Darthawma Renthlei Azad Hind Fauj last Mizo Azad Hind Fauj member Lunglei
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp