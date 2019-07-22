Five injured in clash between suspected BJP, TMC supporters in Kolkata

Home Nation

KOLKATA: At least five people were injured in a clash between two groups of people allegedly belonging to the Trinamool Congress and the BJP over a blood donation camp in the city's Behala area, police said Monday.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Sunday when the groups scuffled over a minor issue pertaining to the camp, a senior officer of Behala Police Station said.

Security has been beefed up in the area to thwart any untoward incident, the officer said.

TMC supporters had blocked a stretch of Roy Bahadur Road on Sunday night in protest against the alleged attack on two of its partymen, leading to traffic snarls, he said.

The blockade was withdrawn after about two hours, following the intervention of local TMC councillor andIC, (Sewerage and Drainage), Tarak Singh.

"We have requested the police to take proper action against the culprits, who are trying to disturb peace in this area.

"I have heard there was a clash but I have no clue about who were involved in the incident.

A few of our men have been attacked," Singh said.

Local BJP leader Dipankar Banik, who claimed to have organised the blood donation camp in his personal capacity, said he was also attacked.

"We want immediate action against those involved in the attack," Banik added.

