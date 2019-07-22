Home Nation

J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik calls former chief minister Omar Abdullah 'political juvenile' who tweets on everything

Malik's comment came a day after Abdullah, in a tweet, slammed him for asking terrorists to kill corrupt people rather than targeting security forces.

Published: 22nd July 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)

By ANI

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on July 22 termed former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah a "political juvenile" who tweets on everything.

"He is a political juvenile. He tweets on everything. See the reaction to his tweets and you will find out. Go on the streets and ask people about him," Malik told.

Malik's comment came a day after Abdullah, in a tweet, slammed him for asking terrorists to kill corrupt people rather than targeting security forces.

Malik had in a speech, on July 21, said terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state, rather than attacking security forces.

"The biggest disease in Kashmir is corruption...These youth with guns, they are killing PSOs and SPOs for no reason, why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted your country and all the wealth from Kashmir, have you killed anyone out of them? Nothing will be achieved by this," the Governor had said.

In response, the National Conference leader said if any politician or bureaucrat is killed in the state, then it must be considered as the execution of Governor's order.

"Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in Jammu and Kashmir has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J and K Satyapal Malik," tweeted Abdullah.

In another tweet, Abdullah tore into Malik and said that the latter should introspect before pointing fingers at other politicians.

"This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts," he said in another tweet.

Malik on Monday clarified his statement, adding that as a Governor he should have avoided it. "Whatever I said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption. As a Governor, I should not have said this. But if I was not holding this post, I would have said the same and would have been ready to bear the consequences," he told . 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp