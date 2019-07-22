Nagpur civic body extends water cuts by one month

By PTI

NAGPUR: With rains still playing truant, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation Monday decided to extend the existing water cuts till August 22.

Deputy Mayor Deepraj Pardikar said the municipal corporation had last week imposed water cuts on July 17, 19 and 21 with an objective to conserve water following deficient rainfall.

He said 1200 MLD water was saved during the three days.

"Due to deficient rainfall, the NMC has decided to continue with water cuts till August 22 wherein citizens will not get water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for one month. Water cuts will be discontinued in the event of sufficient rainfall during this period," he added.