Maharashtra man tries to poison son and daughter for demanding money for books

By IANS

NASHIK: A man in Nashik in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly trying to kill his son and daughter with pesticide after they demanded Rs 1,000 to buy books, police said Monday.

Pandharinath Borade, a resident of Shindegaon in the district, is an alcoholic and committed the act Sunday in a drunken state, a Nashik Road police station official informed.

"His son Hrishikesh studies in Class IX and daughter Nikita is in Class XII. After they asked Rs 1,000 to buy books Sunday evening, the accused, who was drunk, got enraged, beat them and force fed them pesticide," the official said.

"They were rushed to a hospital by family members and their condition is stable now. Nikita filed a complaint after which Borade was charged with attempt to murder. He has not been arrested as yet," he added.