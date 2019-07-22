Home Nation

Not elected to clean toilets, drains: Pragya Singh

 BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who often makes it to the headlines for controversial statements, told party workers in Sehore district that she hasn’t been elected only to clean their drains and toilets

Published: 22nd July 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

2008 Malegaon blast case key accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who often makes it to the headlines for controversial statements, told party workers in Sehore district that she hasn’t been elected only to clean their drains and toilets. 

“Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hai, theek hai naa. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banvaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banvaye gaye hain, voh kam hum imandari se karenge. Ye mera pahle bhi kahna thaa, ab bhi aur aage bhi kahenge aur karenge (We haven’t been elected to clean your drains and toilets, please understand it. The works for which we’ve been elected will be done honestly),” Thakur told local BJP workers in Bhopal’s Sehore Assembly segment on Sunday. “It’s duty of a MP to work in coordination with the local public representatives, including local MLAs and municipal councillors for overall development of a constituency.

For getting the local problems resolved, we need to get such works done by our local public representatives,” Thakur said in the presence of local BJP MLA Sudesh Rai. “Get your local issues and work done through the local representatives, instead of calling me on my phone every now and then.” 
The Bhopal MP asked the party workers that what kind of MP they wanted. “Someone who is just like some other MPs of the party, who haven’t spoken even once in Parliament despite being elected thrice as MP or an MP who has a different approach.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pragya Singh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp