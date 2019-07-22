Not elected to clean toilets, drains: Pragya Singh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who often makes it to the headlines for controversial statements, told party workers in Sehore district that she hasn’t been elected only to clean their drains and toilets.

“Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hai, theek hai naa. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banvaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banvaye gaye hain, voh kam hum imandari se karenge. Ye mera pahle bhi kahna thaa, ab bhi aur aage bhi kahenge aur karenge (We haven’t been elected to clean your drains and toilets, please understand it. The works for which we’ve been elected will be done honestly),” Thakur told local BJP workers in Bhopal’s Sehore Assembly segment on Sunday. “It’s duty of a MP to work in coordination with the local public representatives, including local MLAs and municipal councillors for overall development of a constituency.

For getting the local problems resolved, we need to get such works done by our local public representatives,” Thakur said in the presence of local BJP MLA Sudesh Rai. “Get your local issues and work done through the local representatives, instead of calling me on my phone every now and then.”

The Bhopal MP asked the party workers that what kind of MP they wanted. “Someone who is just like some other MPs of the party, who haven’t spoken even once in Parliament despite being elected thrice as MP or an MP who has a different approach.”