Rajasthan resident booked for allegedly spying for ISI in Punjab's Amritsar

By PTI

AMRITSAR: A man from Rajasthan who was allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI was booked by the police here, an official said on Monday.

The suspect who was living in Attari village of Amritsar district which is around 3 km from the India-Pakistan border at Wagah has not been arrested yet, the police clarified.

He was booked by the Amritsar Rural Police for allegedly sending vital information about the BSF including their location of deployment and activities at Attari international railway station to the ISI.

The suspect used to capture videos and photos of the deployment and movement of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the border areas of Amritsar, the official said.

He also shot videos of Indian officials, the Samjhauta Express train, security arrangements at the international border including Attari railway station and deployment of security staff at different locations of the Indo-Pak border, they alleged.

He had not been arrested yet and is being questioned, they said.