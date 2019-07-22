Rohingya from Myanmar features on draft NRC amid calls for re-verfication process

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: A Rohingya from Myanmar has made it to the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, raising questions on the efficacy of the citizens’ register.

The development has made the case of the Centre and the Assam government stronger. They had written to the Supreme Court seeking the extension of July 31 deadline of NRC final draft publication. The court will hear the appeal for the second time on Tuesday.

The Centre and the Assam government are seeking the re-verification of 20 per cent of applicants from districts bordering Bangladesh as they suspect the names of many illegal immigrants have made it to the draft.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the police and the Assam Rifles arrested Alam Hussain Mazumder (45) from the house of his in-laws at Bhagadar Betukandi village in Cachar district of Southern Assam’s Barak Valley. He was produced in a court which sent him to seven days’ police custody.

The accused, who hails from Myanmar’s Rakhine province, said he entered into India from Bangladesh 12 years ago through the Karimganj border in Barak Valley. He started living at the house of his father-in-law Ajijur Rahman Laskar after getting married to the latter’s daughter Resna Begum. The couple has two children.

Mazumder, who practised exorcism, had all along concealed his identity before everyone. The police seized several documents such as Pan Card, Aadhaar, bank passbook, voter ID card etc from his possession. The accused said his in-laws had helped him obtain the documents. His father-in-law has gone into hiding.

The Assam Public Works (APW), which had earlier moved the SC seeking the updation of NRC for the detection of the immigrants in Assam, said it would raise the issue of the arrested Rohingya in the court.

“This is the reason why we are seeking re-verification of documents across the state. The names of lakhs of people, who are from Bangladesh, have entered the draft NRC. If re-verification of the documents is not done, it will be kind of giving licence to the immigrants. This will be very dangerous for Assam and India. We will raise the matter in the SC tomorrow (Tuesday),” APW president Abhijit Sarma told this newspaper.