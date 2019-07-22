Home Nation

Rohingya from Myanmar features on draft NRC amid calls for re-verfication process

Assam is seeking the re-verification of 20 per cent of applicants from districts bordering Bangladesh as they suspect the names of many illegal immigrants have made it to the draft.

Published: 22nd July 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

People check their names on the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens after it was released at a NRC Seva Kendra Hatigaon in Guwahati.

People check their names on the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens after it was released at a NRC Seva Kendra Hatigaon in Guwahati. (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Rohingya from Myanmar has made it to the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, raising questions on the efficacy of the citizens’ register.

The development has made the case of the Centre and the Assam government stronger. They had written to the Supreme Court seeking the extension of July 31 deadline of NRC final draft publication. The court will hear the appeal for the second time on Tuesday.

The Centre and the Assam government are seeking the re-verification of 20 per cent of applicants from districts bordering Bangladesh as they suspect the names of many illegal immigrants have made it to the draft.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the police and the Assam Rifles arrested Alam Hussain Mazumder (45) from the house of his in-laws at Bhagadar Betukandi village in Cachar district of Southern Assam’s Barak Valley. He was produced in a court which sent him to seven days’ police custody.

The accused, who hails from Myanmar’s Rakhine province, said he entered into India from Bangladesh 12 years ago through the Karimganj border in Barak Valley. He started living at the house of his father-in-law Ajijur Rahman Laskar after getting married to the latter’s daughter Resna Begum. The couple has two children.

ALSO READ | 'India can’t be world’s refugee capital': Centre seeks re-verification in Assam NRC process

Mazumder, who practised exorcism, had all along concealed his identity before everyone. The police seized several documents such as Pan Card, Aadhaar, bank passbook, voter ID card etc from his possession. The accused said his in-laws had helped him obtain the documents. His father-in-law has gone into hiding.

The Assam Public Works (APW), which had earlier moved the SC seeking the updation of NRC for the detection of the immigrants in Assam, said it would raise the issue of the arrested Rohingya in the court.

“This is the reason why we are seeking re-verification of documents across the state. The names of lakhs of people, who are from Bangladesh, have entered the draft NRC. If re-verification of the documents is not done, it will be kind of giving licence to the immigrants. This will be very dangerous for Assam and India. We will raise the matter in the SC tomorrow (Tuesday),” APW president Abhijit Sarma told this newspaper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam NRC Assam citizenship NRC reverification Rohingya Muslim Rohingya refugee Bangladesh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp