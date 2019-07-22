Second woman doctor commits suicide in Rajasthan in 4 days

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Days after the suicide of a woman resident doctor in Jaipur, a similar tragedy has been reported from Bikaner where a young woman intern has committed suicide.

Manisha Kumawat (25), an intern at Bikaner’s Sardar Patel Hospital, was found hanging in her hostel room which has now been sealed by the police. The reasons behind her step is still not clear.

“After her duty hours ended, Manisha spoke to her brother on the phone. Later, she went to her room in the hostel, locked herself from the inside and hanged herself from the ceiling fan. When her brother called and she did not respond, he called her friend who looked through her room’s window and saw Manisha hanging from the fan,”said Bhojraj Singh, Circle Officer of Sadar area.

The Ashok Gehlot government has taken note of the doctor suicides and has sought detailed information on such cases. A detailed report has already been sent to the Secretary of Health.