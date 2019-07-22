Home Nation

Teenager in Madhya Pradesh raped by 6 men, including minor, for 16 months 

Six men, including a minor, have been arrested in Indore for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for the last 16 months.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Six men, including a minor, have been arrested in Indore for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for the last 16 months. All six men, including a 50-year-old catering contractor, his son, and son and 16-year-old and 18-year-old nephews were arrested by the Tukoganj police on Saturday. Two youths identified as Munna and Bharat were also arrested. 

The entire ordeal started back in March 2018, when the girl who was a Class IX student, residing at a hostel in Indore, had to leave studies due to mother’s death. Then aged 15, the girl along with her sisters started living with her watchman father in Pancham ki Phel slums of Indore.

With her father away on duty, the teenage girl fell in the clutches of catering contractor neighbour, Naresh, who started calling her home for taking care of his children and then started raping her after showing her porn movies on his cell-phone. Naresh’s son, Nihal, blackmailed her and raped her multiple times. A few weeks later, the hapless girl borrowed a cell-phone from Naresh’s 16-year-old nephew to talk to a boy who was her friend. The same boy later blackmailed her and threatened to tell her father about her affair with the boy and raped her. The teenaged boy’s brother Gaurav (18) also sexually exploited the girl for several weeks. The duo of Munna and Bharat followed suit as well. 

Unable to bear the agony anymore the girl finally narrated to her father, the entire painful saga she was forced to undergo since March 2018, after which all six accused were arrested by the  Tukoganj police.

