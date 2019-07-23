Home Nation

ACB books ex-Jammu and Kashmir bank chairman, kin in insurance deal case

The ACB said it has carried out searches at the IFFCO TOKIO premises in Srinagar and seized several incriminating documents.

Published: 23rd July 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, booked

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday said it had registered a case against sacked Jammu and Kashmir Bank chairman Parvez Ahmad Nengroo, his relative Asif Mansoor Beigh and others for signing an insurance deal on the bank's behalf with IFFCO TOKIO in violation of norms.

The ACB said it has also carried out searches at the IFFCO TOKIO premises in Srinagar and seized several incriminating documents.

According to the ACB statement, Nengroo, as chairman of J&K Bank, on 13 February 2019 signed an insurance deal with IFFCO TOKIO, in which his close relative Beigh was employed, giving undue benefits to the company.

Investigation revealed that J&K Bank had in 2000 entered into venture with PNB Metflife Insurance company for sale of its insurance products, and then in 2002 tied up with Bajaj Allianz Insurance Company in a similar venture for sale and distribution of its non-life insurance products, including health product.

According to the investigation, as a result of its deal with J&K Bank, IFFCO TOKIO was conferred the bank's insurance business in Srinagar and Anantnag at the cost of the resources of the bank as well as Bajaj Allianz Insurance Company Ltd.

The ACB statement said that probe further revealed that in the first quarter of financial year 2018-2019, J&K Bank received Rs 159 lakh as commission from Bajaj Allianz against a Rs 88 lakh commission received from IFFCO TOKIO General Insurance Company Ltd for the same period, thus causing a loss of Rs 71 lakh to J&K Bank.

The ACB alleged that by resorting to favouritism and abuse of his official position, Chairman J&K Bank Nengroo in connivance with the IFFCO TOKIO General Insurance Company MD got his relative Asif Manzoor Beig appointed in the insurance company on an annual salary package of Rs 19.28 lakh, which was approximately two-and-a-half times higher than his package at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, where he earlier worked as deputy manager.

Beigh is currently working as Chief Manager in IFFCO TOKIO General Insurance Company's Srinagar office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti Corruption Bureau ACB Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir banks Jammu and Kashmir bank fraud cases
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp