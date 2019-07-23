BJP MP RK Sinha duped in land deal, FIR registered

By PTI

NOIDA: Rajya Sabha member R K Sinha has allegedly been duped of money in a Rs 6.60 crore land deal here, police said Monday.

Sinha was in touch with a person and was about to invest the money for a plot of land along the Yamuna Expressway, but he turned out to be a fraud.

He had paid 20 per cent of the amount, they said.

"The man had allegedly shown the complainant the plot as his own property. Sinha had paid 20 per cent of the total Rs 6.60 crore. Later, it emerged that the property did not belong to the accused. Now, his money is not being returned," Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said.

He said an FIR for fraud was registered on Saturday at the Phase 3 police station on a complaint by Sinha.

Asked if any arrests have been made, Jaiswal said, "Investigation has been taken up. Evidence is being collected and based on that any action would be taken against the accused."

Sinha, a member of the BJP, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.