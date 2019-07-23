Home Nation

BJP's ally IPFT seeks separate block in Tripura assembly

BJP leaders are saying that the IPFT's decision would in no way affect the BJP-IPFT alliance government.

Published: 23rd July 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Agartala Indigenous People Front of Tripura IPFT and other tribal wings go on a road and rail blockade movement to demand a separate state- Tipraland in the outskirts of Agartala. (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

AGARTALA: In a significant political development, the ruling BJP's junior ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has sought a separate block for its eight members in the assembly, Speaker Rebati Mohan Das said on Tuesday.

"IPFT General Secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia in a letter to me has sought separate block for the party members in the state assembly. I have sought some clarification from the IPFT," Das told the media.

In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 36 members and its junior ally has eight legislators while the opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has sixteen members.

ALSO READ: Tripura IPFT to meet Modi, Shah over statehood demand

The IPFT has two ministers - Narendra Chandra Debbarma ( Revenue and Fisheries departments) and Mevar Kumar Jamatia (Tribal Welfare and Forest departments) in the eight-member Tripura ministry. The party contested the recent Lok Sabha elections and the ongoing panchayat polls against the BJP.

Jamatia told IANS, "There is no question of withdrawing support from the BJP-led state government or breaking the alliance.

"As the IPFT is an independent party, that's why we have sought separate block in the state assembly. As the IPFT is a registered sovereign party, we have asked the speaker to allot separate rooms and other facilities as per rules in the state assembly buildings," the tribal leader said.

The IPFT, a tribal-based local party, has been agitating since 2009 for a separate state to be carved out by upgrading the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which has jurisdiction over two-thirds of Tripura's 10,491 sq km area and is home to over 12,16,000 people.

The latest political development has rocked the state politics since Monday evening after the IPFT's letter to the Assembly Speaker.

The opposition CPI-M led Left Front and the Congress have asked the IPFT to clear its stand on the alliance with the BJP.

"Why the IPFT forged an alliance with the BJP and why now they want a separate block in the state assembly, people are not understanding? The IPFT leaders must clear their position," Left Front convenor Bijan Dhar told the media.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Vice-President Tapas Dey said that to regain their political base among the tribals, this is a strategy of the IPFT before the politically important elections to the TTAADC.

BJP leaders are saying that the IPFT's decision would in no way affect the BJP-IPFT alliance government.

"IPFT is a sovereign party, they can take any decision. In the Lok Sabha and panchayat elections both the BJP and IPFT have fought separately," BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee told IANS.

"We have contested the parliamentary and panchayat elections separately to highlight our basic issues especially the statehood demand. Majority tribals are most backward. They need much more financial, social and administrative support," the IPFT President told IANS.

The IPFT had held agitations in Delhi and Tripura in support of its separate "Twipraland" (full-fledged state for the Tripuris or indigenous tribals) and other demands.

A delegation of the IPFT led by party President and Revenue Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma and party General Secretary and Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) and PMO (Prime Minister's Office) Minister Jitendra Singh and Forest and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi last week and discussed their various demands including statehood.

All the political parties including the BJP are strongly opposed to the IPFT's separate state demand. After the BJP-IPFT came to power in March last year, the workers of the two ruling parties have often clashed over the control of local administrations including blocks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP IPFT Tripura Tripura Assembly
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp