Home Nation

CBI registers case after Gujarat man conned while filing complaint on PMO website

The CBI was informed by the Prime Minister's Office through a letter dated September 5, 2018, detailing the incident faced by Umeshchandra Tank, a resident of Jamnagar.

Published: 23rd July 2019 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man from Gujarat who had filed a complaint on the website of Prime Minister's Office came in for a rude shock as money was stolen from his bank account by a person who claimed to be working at the "PMO Insurance Cell".

The CBI registered a case in the matter nearly 10 months after receiving a complaint in this regard from the PMO.

The CBI was informed by the Prime Minister's Office through a letter dated September 5, 2018, detailing the incident faced by Umeshchandra Tank, a resident of Jamnagar.

Tank had filed a complaint against New India Assurance on the grievance portal of Prime Minister's Office on June 15 last year.

After filing the complaint, he started receiving calls from a person claiming to be one Mathew from "PMO Insurance Cell", Tank alleged.

The person allegedly told Tank that in order to solve his problem, his bank account needs to be linked to the complaint for which he gave directions related to one time password (OTP) generation, the complaint said.

He took the card and using the OTP managed to transfer Rs 999 and Rs 18,000 over a period of three days from Tank's Bank of Baroda account, it said.

Sensing that he has been cheated, Tank again approached the PMO narrating his ordeal on the grievance portal.

The top office referred the matter to the CBI, saying, "Prima facie this is a case of impersonation wherein the name of PMO has been misused for committing financial fraud."

The CBI said the complaint prima facie relates to the crime under IPC sections related to cheating and violation of the Information Technology Act.

"I have received a call and an e-mail from CBI officers in Delhi. I have provided them the details," Tank told PTI over phone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMO Insurance Cell Prime Minister's Office CBI
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp