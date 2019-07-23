Home Nation

In 22 days, pilgrim numbers break last year's 60-day long Amarnath Yatra record

Since the beginning of this year's Yatra on July 1, 2,85,381 pilgrims had darshan at the cave shrine.

Published: 23rd July 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Amarnath yatra

Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

JAMMU : Over 2.94 lakh pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas in the first 22 days of the ongoing 45-day annual pilgrimage.  The figure is higher than the number of yatris who visited the cave shrine during the yatra in 2018.An official of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said 2,94,040 pilgrims have visited the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas in the first 22 days this year. An SASB official said going by the rush and enthusiasm among the yatris, this year’s yatra figures will be higher than previous years.

The 45-day annual Amarnath yatra started from both traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and shortest Baltal route in central Kashmir on July 1. The yatra will conclude on August 15, which coincides with Raksha Bandhan.

The SASB official said on Tuesday 8,659 yatris paid obeisance at the shrine He said the highest number of 20,915 pilgrims had darshan of Shivling on July 20. The lowest number of 6,114 pilgrims had visited the cave shrine on July 19.

The authorities have made tight security arrangements for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.The civilian vehicular movement on 96 kms strength from Nashri to Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu highway is restricted for five hours daily from 10 am to 3 pm for smooth passage of yatra vehicles.

The yatra convoys are escorted by bomb and bullet proof security force vehicles all the way from Jammu to the cave shrine and yatris remain under the vigilant eyes of the security personnel.The authorities disallowed yatra from Jammu to Srinagar for two days (July 8 and July 13) in view of the shutdown called by separatists in the Valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarnath Yatra Amarnath Yatra pilgrims
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp