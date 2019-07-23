Home Nation

Lok Sabha passes resolution to set up joint committee on offices of profit

The joint committee on offices of profit is constituted for the duration of the Lok Sabha and consists of 15 members -- ten from Lok Sabha and five from Rajya Sabha.

Published: 23rd July 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

File photo Lok Sabha

File photo Lok Sabha. (Photo| Screen grab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a resolution to set up a joint committee on offices of profit which will have members from both the Houses.

The main function of the committee is to recommend what constitutes an 'office of profit'. Holding an office of profit may lead to disqualification of a member of Parliament.

A legislator is disqualified for holding an office of profit under the government as he or she might be susceptible to government influence, and may not discharge the constitutional mandate fairly, explains legislative think tank PRS India.

The joint committee on offices of profit is constituted for the duration of the Lok Sabha and consists of 15 members -- ten from Lok Sabha and five from Rajya Sabha.

The motion was moved by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and passed by a voice vote.

Lok Sabha passed another motion to elect two members to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The motion was moved by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Chaubey. As per AIIMS Act, two MPs from the lower house serve as members of the institute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Office of profit AAP Rajya Sabha Parliament committee
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp