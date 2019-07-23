Home Nation

Naxal killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

The killed Naxal was identified as Madkam Hidma, secretary of the rural party committee of Maoists in the area, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

RAIPUR: A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The skirmish took place in a forest near Birabhatti village, located around 500 km from the state capital Raipur when a District Reserve Guard team was out on a counter-insurgency exercise, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The security personnel were advancing through the forest when Naxals started firing at them, leading to the gun battle between the two sides, he said. The Naxals soon fled the spot and escaped into the dense forest, the official said. After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a rebel and two country-made guns were recovered from the spot, he said.

The killed Naxal was identified as Madkam Hidma, secretary of the rural party committee of Maoists in the area, the DIG said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. A search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

