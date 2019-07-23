RSS to hold special session for BJP MPs on Thursday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will hold a session for the BJP MPs at Union Minister Jitendra Singh's residence here on Thursday.

As many as 150 MPs are expected to attend the session which will be addressed by RSS Sah Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) Krishna Gopal at 8 am on Thursday.

According to sources in the RSS, Gopal will deliver a speech on how to stick with the RSS ideology. The organisation believes that leaders associated with the RSS often forget their "duties" and get involved in unnecessary things when they enter the corridors of power in Delhi.

Gopal is expected to guide the MPs as to how to exert pressure on their own government to pass crucial bills related to Ram Temple, Article 370 and cow protection. Other issues like spreading awareness about water conservation are also likely to be discussed at the meet.