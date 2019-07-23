Home Nation

Samajwadi Party MLA booked for asking people to boycott shops run by BJP supporters

In a video, Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan is seen asking people to boycott shops being run by BJP supporters in Kairana.

Published: 23rd July 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 12:04 PM

Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan

Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An FIR has been filed against Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for allegedly asking people to boycott shops being run BJP supporters, police said on Tuesday.

The FIR was filed on Monday evening after a video, in which the MLA, Nahid Hasan, was seen making the appeal, went viral, they said. In the controversial video, Hasan is seen asking people to boycott shops being run by BJP supporters in Kairana, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said.

He has been booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation to cause riot), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the SP said.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter and the probe has been handed over to ASP Rajesh Srivastava, Kumar said.

