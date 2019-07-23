Home Nation

Uttarakhand's Sumari to get permanent NIT campus soon, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

The Uttarakhand government has already identified 200 acres of land in Sumari for building the new NIT campus.

Published: 23rd July 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DEHRADUN: In what could be a major relief to the people of his home state, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Tuesday that a permanent National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus will be set up in Sumari area in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

Last year, around 600 students from the temporary NII campus in Srinagar town were shifted to the Jaipur NIT after they staged protests claiming that the area was highly accident-prone as three of their classmates had died in road mishaps.

"The students of NIT in Uttarkhand will now get a permanent campus," Pokhriyal said on Monday after meeting state Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Pauri MP Tirath Singh Rawat in New Delhi, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

Dhan Singh said the foundation stone for the permanent campus will be laid in the first week of September.

The state government has already identified 200 acres of land in Sumari for building the new campus.

The new session of the NIT will commence in the temporary campus and a high-level committee will be formed to transfer the students from the Jaipur NIT campus.

"Sumari is the best place for NIT," Shan Singh said.

The students who have been shifted to Jaipur will be called back, he added.

For the next session, the admission process will start from the permanent campus, the Education Minister said.

Significantly, the Uttarakhand High Court in Nainital had earlier this month asked the state government to file an affidavit regarding the time frame for constructing the permanent NIT campus in Sumari. The high court took a serious of the shifting of students from Sumari to Jaipur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand Sumari NIT Sumari NIT campus Uttarakhand NITs Ramesh Pokhriyal Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank HRD ministry
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp