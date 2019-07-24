Home Nation

Congress for referring RTI amendment bill to select or standing committee of Parliament

The Opposition parties have accused the union government of trying to make the Central Information commission a toothless body and compromising on its independence.

Published: 24th July 2019 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday demanded in Rajya Sabha that The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, be either sent to select or standing committee of Parliament for scrutiny.

However, the Trinamool Congress claimed in the House that 7 bills related to issues including triple talaq, labour reforms and unlawful activities should be sent to select or standing committees.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha passed The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to give the government powers to fix salaries, tenures and other terms and conditions of employment of information commissioners.

The Opposition parties have accused the union government of trying to make the Central Information commission a toothless body and compromising on its independence.

As soon as the House resumed in afternoon, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Not a single bill has gone to standing or select committee. There are two important bills listed today. But the bill related to Children is for their protection. However, the second bill on right to information should go to standing or select committee."

Elaborating further he said: "State committees are being diluted (under Right to Information Act). We are representatives of the states. If states' rights are diluted then we should talk about it. We demand that the Right to Information Amendment Bill should be sent to select committee."

ALSO READ | RTI Amendment Bill will compromise autonomy of transparency panel: Ex-information commissioners

Deputy Minister for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said there will be a discussion on Wednesday itself on The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien said, "It is the government and opposition which passed 14 bills. There are 18 to 19 bills which are transmitted to Rajya Sabha. We have given a seperate notice that seven bills should be sent to select committees if standing committees are not in place, for further improving the bills."

He further said,"In the spirit of cooperation, we have stated that right to information, code on wages, code on occupational safety health and working conditions, triple talaq and unlawful acitivities should be sent to select committee or standing committee."

Leader of the Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot said: "When the bill is not in discussion, how can we discuss about that (referring a bill to any committee)."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTI ammendment bill RTI Bill congress
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp