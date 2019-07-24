Home Nation

Distressed mother throws 4-month-old infant from fourth floor of Lucknow hospital

The reality came to light when the cops began the probe and sifted through the CCTV footage of the hospital and interrogated the family members, along with hospital officials.

Published: 24th July 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A bizarre incident of a mother's frustration came to light on Tuesday when a woman flung her three-month old baby down from the fourth-floor of a Lucknow hospital where the baby was admitted for the treatment of a liver affected by jaundice.

As per the police sources, the mother perhaps had made up her mind for the act when she raised an alarm that her child was stolen from the King George Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre on Monday evening.

The infant was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment at the trauma centre, the police said. The reality came to light when the cops began the probe and sifted through the CCTV footage of the hospital and interrogated the family members, along with hospital officials. During the investigation it was observed that there were contradictions in the statements given by the mother, on the basis of which she was detained.

The child was born on April 23 at the BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur. However, soon after birth, the baby was diagnosed with jaundice and was admitted to the KGMU Trauma Centre after suffering heavy damage to the liver.

Interacting with media persons, Circle Officer Chowk, Durga Prasad Tiwari said: "The accused woman has been detained on the basis of contradictions found in her statements and the CCTV footage. It was learnt that she was disturbed by the liver ailment of her newborn. At the moment investigation is going on in the case."

