Home Nation

In slip of tongue, Rajnath Singh refers to Foreign Minister as Jaishankar Prasad

Rajnath referred to S Jaishankar as "Jaishankar Prasad" on three occasions while making a statement on Trump's Kashmir comments. Jaishankar Prasad was an acclaimed Hindi writer.

Published: 24th July 2019 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There was a slip of the tongue by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday when he referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as "Jaishankar Prasad" who was an acclaimed Hindi writer. 

Rajnath referred to S Jaishankar as "Jaishankar Prasad" on three occasions while making a statement on US President Donald Trump's claim that he was asked to mediate on the Kashmir issuer by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The external affairs minister was sitting on the right side of the defence minister in the front row of the treasury benches.

Singh took the name of Jaishankar while referring to his presence in the meeting between Modi and Trump in Osaka, Japan, in June and his statement in Parliament rejecting the US President's claim.

When Singh rose to speak, Congress, DMK and members of some other Opposition parties walked out of the House raising slogans.

