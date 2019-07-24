Kolkata Diary

Home Nation

Students in IX and XI classes in ICSE/ISC schools will be tested on common question papers in core subjects in their annual examinations next year.

By Pranab Mondal
Common exams for Class IX and XI
Students in IX and XI classes in ICSE/ISC schools will be tested on common question papers in core subjects in their annual examinations next year. The schools will evaluate the answer scripts and prepare the results. The students who are in Class IX and XI will be the first batch to be tested in the new system. Their annual exams are scheduled to be held in February-March next year. Earlier the Delhi-based council for Indian School Certificate Examinations had planned to introduce the new system in 2018-2019.

No mutation certificates over 3 cottahs
Owners of plots measuring up to three cottahs (one cottah= 720 sq. ft) in the added areas under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation will not have to produce mutation certificates issued by the block land and land revenue office for constructing a building, Mayor Firhad Hakim said recently. The mutation issued by the KMC will be enough.

The added areas of Jadavpur, Garia, Kasba, Behala, Garden Reach and Joka under wards 101 and 144, were merged with the KMC in two phases, in 1984 and 2012. A mutation certificate mentions the name of the owner of a plot and also its nature—Bastu (residential land), Shali (agricultural land) or Danga (non agricultural high land). Buildings are only allowed on Bastu lands.

12,900 engineering seats vacant in Bengal
More than a third of West Bengal’s 33,000 BTech seats have remained vacant in engineering colleges after the completion of the centralised e-counselling. The three-phase counselling by the joint entrance examination board ended on Saturday. An official of the higher education department said 12,900 seats were vacant. An order asking institutes to conduct counselling on their own to fill up these seats was issued on Monday. The bulk of the vacant seats are in private engineering colleges, many of which lack the necessary infrastructure. 

Fighting all odds 
Deepak Pandey, who lost both arms in an accident, has got admission at New Alipore College, affiliated to Calcutta University to study physics. Pandey uses his legs to write.  Although his teachers are worried about him managing the rigorous course that includes practicals, which are a must for all students pursuing the course, they are also determined to help him. Pandey secured 72% in physics in his Higher Secondary exams. The Behala resident had applied for physics honours at New Alipore College and he got admission under the disabled category. Deepak said he was confident of managing the practicals.

