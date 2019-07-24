Home Nation

Let Kamal Nath government bring trust vote to prove majority: MP BJP

In a jolt to the opposition BJP, two of its MLAs backed the seven-month-old Congress-led government during the voting on a bill in the Assembly.

Published: 24th July 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior BJP leader and legislator Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday dared the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to bring a trust vote to prove its majority in the Assembly and asked the ruling party not to rejoice over two saffron party MLAs voting in favour of a Bill.

In a jolt to the opposition BJP, two of its MLAs backed the seven-month-old Congress-led government during the voting on a bill in the Assembly.

BJP legislators Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol voted in favour of the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019, when it was put to vote in the Assembly.

"We did not seek a division of votes on the bill that got through," said Bhargava, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, trying to put up a brave front after the setback in the house.

"They should not boast. They should bring a trust vote to prove their majority, the former minister added.

Another senior BJP leader and former minister Narottam Mishra told reporters, "The Congress has started the game which we are going to end."

Talking to reporters later, Tripathi (Maihar) and Kol (Beohari) said they extended support to the Nath government because they wanted development in their constituencies.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath said his government has proved its majority in the Assembly as the bill sponsored by it got through with the support of the two BJP MLAs.

The Congress has 114 MLAs -- two short of the simple majority mark of 116 -- and its government is supported by four Independent legislators, two MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party and one from the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP had won 109 seats and one of its MLAs resigned after getting elected to the Lok Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Gopal Bhargava BJP Congress Narayan Tripathi Sharad Kol
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp