LeT terrorist carrying Rs 5-lakh reward arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district

Jamal-ud-din Gujjar, alias Abu Bakar, was arrested from Phagsoo forest in Thathri area in a joint operation of the police and the 26 Rashtriya Rifles.

Published: 24th July 2019 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh was arrested in a joint operation in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, police said.

Jamal-ud-din Gujjar, alias Abu Bakar, was arrested from Phagsoo forest in Thathri area in a joint operation of the police and the 26 Rashtriya Rifles following reliable information on the movement of militants, an official spokesman said.

An AK-47 rifle and a magazine were recovered from Gujjar, who was operating in Kishtwar for the last one year, he said.

Gujjar's arrest is a major breakthrough in view of the recent targeted killings in the district, the official said.

