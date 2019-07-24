Minor reshuffle in Nagaland Cabinet

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has carried out a minor Cabinet reshuffle and also announced changes in the allocation of departments assigned to the advisors to the chief minister, an official said on Wednesday.

Though no one has been removed from the Council of Ministers in the reshuffle effected on Tuesday, Rio has inducted his brother, Zhaleo Rio, who was the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, as an advisor to the CM. The chief minister would continue to hold the charge of Finance, Personnel and Administrative Reforms and any other portfolio not allotted.

In a press release, Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home, Y Patton, has been relieved of the charge of national highways and given the responsibility of roads and bridges.

Minister for Planning and Coordination and Land Revenue, Neiba Kronu, has been allocated Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, which was earlier held by Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, CM Chang. Metsubo Jamir will now look after the Rural Development department, the release said.

Tongpang Ozukum, who was the Minister for Roads and Bridges, has been given the charge of Housing and Mechanical department and Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Temjen Imna Along, has given the additional charge of Tribal Affairs.

The portfolios of ministers S Pangnyu Phom, N Jacob Zhimomi, Paiwang Konyak and V Kashiho Sangtam have not been changed, the release said. Rio has also reallocated the departments, entrusted to the advisors to the chief minister, with immediate effect.

However, ten of the 20 advisors to the chief minister, will continue with their previous responsibilities, the release said. Rio has brought in his younger brother Zhaleo Rio as an advisor and allocated three departments - Sericulture, Excise and Minority Affairs - to him.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)- led PDA government had come to power in the state in 2018, after defeating the NPF government of 15 years. Meanwhile, sources said that newly elected NDPP MLA, Sharingain Longkumer would be contesting for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. The Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 6.