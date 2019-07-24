Home Nation

Minor reshuffle in Nagaland Cabinet

Deputy Chief Minister-in-charge of Home, Y Patton, has been relieved of the charge of national highways and given the responsibility of roads and bridges.

Published: 24th July 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has carried out a minor Cabinet reshuffle and also announced changes in the allocation of departments assigned to the advisors to the chief minister, an official said on Wednesday.

Though no one has been removed from the Council of Ministers in the reshuffle effected on Tuesday, Rio has inducted his brother, Zhaleo Rio, who was the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, as an advisor to the CM. The chief minister would continue to hold the charge of Finance, Personnel and Administrative Reforms and any other portfolio not allotted.

In a press release, Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home, Y Patton, has been relieved of the charge of national highways and given the responsibility of roads and bridges.

Minister for Planning and Coordination and Land Revenue, Neiba Kronu, has been allocated Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, which was earlier held by Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, CM Chang. Metsubo Jamir will now look after the Rural Development department, the release said.

Tongpang Ozukum, who was the Minister for Roads and Bridges, has been given the charge of Housing and Mechanical department and Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Temjen Imna Along, has given the additional charge of Tribal Affairs.

The portfolios of ministers S Pangnyu Phom, N Jacob Zhimomi, Paiwang Konyak and V Kashiho Sangtam have not been changed, the release said. Rio has also reallocated the departments, entrusted to the advisors to the chief minister, with immediate effect.

However, ten of the 20 advisors to the chief minister, will continue with their previous responsibilities, the release said. Rio has brought in his younger brother Zhaleo Rio as an advisor and allocated three departments - Sericulture, Excise and Minority Affairs - to him.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)- led PDA government had come to power in the state in 2018, after defeating the NPF government of 15 years. Meanwhile, sources said that newly elected NDPP MLA, Sharingain Longkumer would be contesting for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. The Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagaland cabinet Neiphiu Rio Nagaland government Nagaland cabinet reshuffle Zhaleo Rio
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp