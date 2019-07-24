Home Nation

Nirmala Sitharaman introduces IBC bill in Rajya Sabha for faster resolution of bad loans

The proposed amendments to the IBC code are aimed at filling critical gaps in the corporate insolvency resolution framework.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Government on Wednesday introduced The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019, that seeks to ensure timely completion of debt resolution process and provide more clarity on rights of stakeholders.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the bill seeking as many as seven amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which provides for resolution of bad loans.

The minister referred to few points about importance of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

But leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad told the chair that she can talk about it at the time of consideration of the bill and sought continuation of the discussion on The Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The proposed amendments to the Code are aimed at filling critical gaps in the corporate insolvency resolution framework while at the same time maximising value from resolution.

The changes in the law are aimed at timely admission of applications and timely completion of the corporate insolvency resolution process.

ALSO READ: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asks taxmen to deal firmly with evaders

The bill also provides that if an application has not been admitted or rejected within 14 days by the adjudicating authority, it shall provide the reasons in writing for the same.

The bill also provides a deadline for completion of CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) within an overall limit of 330 days, including litigation and other judicial processes.

The proposed amended Code is also aimed at providing greater clarity on permissibility of corporate restructuring schemes, clarity on rights and duties of authorised representatives of voters, manner of distribution of amounts amongst financial and operational creditors as well as applicability of the resolution plan on all statutory authorities.

The bill provides for an explanation in the definition of "resolution plan" to clarify that a resolution plan proposing the insolvency resolution of corporate debtor as a going concern may include the provisions for corporate restructuring, including by way of merger, amalgamation and demerger.

This is to enable the market to come up with dynamic resolution plans in the interest of value maximisation.

It also provides that the votes of all financial creditors covered under section 21(6A) shall be cast in accordance with the decision approved by the highest voting share (more than 50%) of financial creditors on present and voting basis.

This will have retrospective effect where the resolution plan has not attained finality or has been appealed against.

The bill also brings clarity saying the resolution plan shall be binding on the all stakeholders including the Central Government, any State Government or local authority to whom a debt in respect of the payment of the dues may be owed.

The bill also provides clarity that the Committee of Creditors may take the decision to liquidate the corporate debtor any time after constitution of the Committee of Creditors and before preparation of Information Memorandum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha bad loans
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp