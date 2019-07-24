Push to infrastructure, e-ways, tourism in Yogi government's supplementary budget

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With a push to infrastructure mainly expressways and the tourism, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday tabled the supplementary budget of Rs 13,594.87 crore for financial year 2019-20 to meet additional expenditure to proceed with the development projects.

Presenting the first supplementary budget for the current fiscal, state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal in the state legislative assembly allocated Rs 2,093.08 crore for infrastructure, Rs 850 crore for Purvanchal expressway, Rs 1,150 crore for Bundelkhand expressway, Rs 905.36 crore for distribution and generation in energy sector, Rs 834.84 for irrigation department.

The thrust was also on the tourism especially the religious tourism. Supplementary demand of Rs 163 crore for tourism department was made. Of this, Rs 105 crore would be spent for the development of tourist destinations, Rs 10 crore for the development of religious tourism at Vindhyavasini shrine in Vindhya range of Mirzapur, Rs 10 crore were allocated for remodelling of Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya, Rs 10 crore for the uplift of Naimisharayn in Sitapur, Rs 20 crore for Mughal Musem in Agra and Rs 6 crore to be spent on deepotsav in Ayodhya in Deepawali.

Earlier in February this year, the Yogi Adityanath government had passed a budget of Rs 4.79 lakh crore for 2019-20. The supplementary budget proposed Rs 2,175.46 crore for urban development, Rs 605 crore for public works department, Rs 250 crore for police department, Rs 5,004.03 crore for NPS contribution for government and aided educational institutions employees.