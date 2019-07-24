Home Nation

Rajasthan second in generating work under MGNREGA, says Sachin Pilot

The deputy CM said that nine lakh people were engaged in MGNREGA work in December last year and 32 lakh people were given work till March.

Published: 24th July 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan ranks second in the country in generating the highest number of work days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has informed the assembly.

Replying to demands of grants for rural development and public works department on Tuesday, Pilot said 2.28 lakh families received 100 days of employment in 2018-19.

He said 4.06 lakh projects were completed under the MGNREGA in 2018-19, while the number was just 5,000 in 2017-18.

The deputy chief minister said nine lakh people were engaged in MGNREGA work in December last year and 32 lakh people were given work till March under a special campaign, 'Kaam Mango Abhiyan', by the Congress government.

Pilot, who is also the state Congress president, said a total of six crore man days of work was generated in the current fiscal against the target of 22 crore.

Pilot said to ensure transparency and eradicate corruption in the rural development projects, social audit of schemes would be conducted twice a year in every village of the state.

He also informed the assembly that quality control would be ensured in the projects of public works department and suitable action would be taken if any contractor or official was found guilty of any irregularity.

Pilot said the government would hold the 'Mahatma Gandhi Gram Utthan Shivir' from August 15-October 2 for distribution of land deeds and empowerment of women self-help groups, among other works.

He announced that 'Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav' day would be celebrated on November 14.

Pilot said 'Rajivika' malls would be developed in Jaipur, Dausa, Bundi, Banswara and Kota districts to promote sales of the products of self-help groups. After the reply, the demands were passed by voice vote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan MGNREGA Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp