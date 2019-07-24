Home Nation

Ration card holders in Uttarakhand to get two kg pulses per month at subsidised rates

Two kilograms of two different varieties of pulses will be made available at prices much lower than the market rate.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:24 PM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Ration card holders in Uttarakhand will get two kilograms of pulses at subsidised rates per month under a state government scheme to be launched soon.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Wednesday, government spokesman and Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik told reporters at the media briefing after the meeting.

"23.80 lakh ration card holders in the state will benefit from the scheme named Mukhya Mantri Dal Poshit Yojana," he said.

Two kilograms of two different varieties of pulses will be made available at prices much lower than the market rate to each eligible beneficiary every month under the scheme, Kaushik said.

The state government will offer a subsidy of Rs 15 per kilogram on the variety of pulses identified under the scheme, including chana, malka and masur.

The Union government has enough buffer stocks of these pulses and implementing the scheme will not be a problem, the minister said.

  In another decision, the cabinet gave its approval to pay a uniform salary of Rs 35,000 per month to all teachers appointed on contract basis as guest faculties in government colleges.

These teachers will have to take 40 classes in a month and the college management will have to ensure that they fulfil this requirement, Kaushik said.

The number of such guest faculties in government colleges across the state at present is 357, he said.

