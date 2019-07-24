Home Nation

SC issues notices to Centre, CBI and five states on illegal sand mining

Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh were the states which got a notice from the apex court.

Published: 24th July 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

mineral exploration, sand mining

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre, CBI and five states on a plea which sought prosecution of entities involved in illegal sand mining.

A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde issued notices to the Centre, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh on a plea which claimed that rampant illegal mining in the states was causing environmental degradation.

During the arguments, advocate Prashant Bhushan and Pranav Sachdeva, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that sand mining was going on in the states without the requisite environment clearance. The plea also sought a direction from the apex court to the CBI to "register and investigate sand mining scams" mentioned in the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Illegal sand mining Central Bureau of Investigation Sand mining notice Prashant Bhushan
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp