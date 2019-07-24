Home Nation

With Amrapali verdict, SC offers hope for distressed homebuyers

Experts say it could be a benchmark for other cases and may prompt promoters to finish delayed projects fast.

Published: 24th July 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tuesday’s Supreme Court order cancelling Amrapali group’s RERA registration and asking state-owned NBCC to complete the delayed projects could set a precedent for thousands of homebuyers, who have been waiting for years to get possession of their homes after being duped by other developers.

“As many as 100 builders have defaulted in the NCR region with their projects delayed by 3-6 years. If they do not complete the projects, we will go ahead and deregister or take over the projects,” Balwinder Kumar, member of UP RERA bench said.The SC will soon be hearing another plea from 14,000 homebuyers of Unitech. 

Experts say it could be a benchmark for other cases and may prompt promoters to finish delayed projects fast. “The order gives us new hope when both the Centre and state government have failed us. We have been waiting for years to get possession of our house. If IBC fails, we will approach the court again,” said Sunil Sharma, a homebuyer from Jaypee Infratech.According to a report by ANAROCK, 5,75,900 units of residential real estate worth `4.64 lakh crore are stuck in various stages of completion across the country.

Extremely delayed projects
Against the average delay of 3-5 years, over 21,000 apartments in various projects by Logix group, Today Homes, Rudra Buildwell, Omaxe and Supertech have been delayed over seven years

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amrapali
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp