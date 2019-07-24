Home Nation

Security cover of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav likely to be scaled down

Mulayam, Mayawati's security cover intact, 5 BJP leaders to have downsized cover.

Published: 24th July 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After a comprehensive review of the VIP protectees, under the umbrella of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Union Home Ministry has decided to downsize the security cover of around half a dozen UP VIPS including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The other leaders whose security will be reduced include BJP MLAs Sangeet Som and Sakshi Maharaj along with Yogi ministers Suresh Rana and Brijesh Pathak. Moreover, the security of Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma is also likely to be reduced.

While all the BJP leaders came to terms with Centre's decision, there was a huge ruckus by SP lawmakers in state legislature over downsizing of Akhilesh's security. A team of 22 National Security Guard (NSG ) commandos, armed with sophisticated weapons had been deputed with the SP chief as part of his Z+ category 'black cat' commandos security cover since 2012 when he took over as state chief minister and the Centre was being ruled by UPA-II. It was not immediately clear if Akhilesh will be accorded a scaled down security cover by some other central force or his central security will be taken off completely.

On the contrary, similar NSG 'black cats' cover of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati will continue, say the sources. In fact, the Z plus security comprises of the deployment of 36 security personnel including 10 Black Cat commandos at a time. Each shift is of eight hours and in all 108 security personnel are deployed in the fleet of a single Z plus security protectee.

The Home Ministry reportedly took the decision on the basis of threat perception reports prepared by central and state (Uttar Pradesh) intelligence agencies, the sources said. The federal counter-terror force NSG, at present, has 13 prominent politicians under its cover, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former UP CM Mayawati, current UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, ex-CMs Chandrababu Naidu and Farooq Abdullah among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav security cover
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp