Home Nation

Shortage of over 9,000 officers in armed forces, says Modi government in Lok Sabha

Minister of State for Defence Sripad Yesso Naik said this in a written reply to a question on the total strength of the Navy, Army and the Air Force at present and details on the shortage of manpower.

Published: 24th July 2019 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image for representational purpose.(File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is an overall shortage of 9,427 officers in the armed forces, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Defence Sripad Yesso Naik said this in a written reply to a question on the total strength of the Navy, Army and the Air Force at present and details on the shortage of manpower in each force.

He also shared detail figures on the strength of officers in the three armed forces (excluding Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps and Military Nursing Service).

The total authorised strength of Army officers as on January 1 this year is 50,312 and the 'held strength' is 42,913, thus a shortage of 7,399, according to data shared by the minister.

The total authorised strength of Navy officers as on June 1 this year is 11,557 and the 'held strength' is 10,012, thus a shortage of 1,545.

The total authorised strength of IAF officers as on June 1 this year is 12,625 and the 'held strength' is 12,142, thus a shortage of 483, according to data.

In response to another question on the total number of regiments existing in the Army along with the headquarters and their foundation days, Naik said, "Information cannot be divulged in the interest of national security."

The minister also shared details on the strength of Personnel Below Officers Rank (PBOR), airmen, sailors in armed forces.

In the Army, the authorised strength is 12,23,381 and shortage of 38,235 as on January 1 this year, data said.

In Navy, the authorised strength is 74,046 and shortage of 16,806 as on June 1 this year.

In IAF, the authorised strength is 1,42,917 and shortage of 13,823 as on January 1 this year.

Additionally, 10,486 ab initio trainees are undergoing training at various training institutes, data said.

In response to another question, Naik said 232 Army personnel have been killed in various accidents in 2019 till date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp