Suspected meteorite chunk lands in Bihar's Madhubani district

The administration said that the villagers extracted the object with some effort and informed government officials who took it into their possession.

MADHUBANI: A celestial object, weighing more than 10 kg and having magnetic properties, landed in a village of this north Bihar district a couple of days ago, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Madhubani District Magistrate, Shirsat Kapil Ashok said, the object was found in Mahadeva village under Laukahi police station area on Monday evening. "A group of farmers were working in the fields when they heard an unusually loud thud. When they looked around to find the source of the sound, they spotted the object lying in a hole - about five feet deep - that was dug into the ground by the impact of the fall. Prima facie, it looks like a meteorite and weighs about 13 kg", the District Magistrate said.

He also added that the villagers extracted the object with some effort and informed government officials who took it into their possession and it was, subsequently, placed in the custody of the district treasury. "We have written to the state's Principal Secretary, Science and Technology department, informing him about this peculiar object that looks like a piece of rock but its glitter is much more than that of unpolished stone. Its magnetic pull makes it even more intriguing", Ashok said.

However, we need to wait till the department sends experts who can study the object and arrive at a definitive conclusion, he added.

