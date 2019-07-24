Home Nation

UP village head, panchayat secretary booked after dogs kill two cows at shelter

A video of the incident, which occurred at Bhopa village of Morna block, went viral on social media.

Published: 24th July 2019 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

cows

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A village head and a panchayat secretary were booked after two cows were killed at a shelter by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, an official said.

A video of the incident, which occurred at Bhopa village of Morna block, went viral on social media.

The cow shelter, which run by a village panchayat, did not have proper fencing, sources said.

The village head and the panchayat secretary, Ravinder Nagar, have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J told reporters here.

The official said the panchayat secretary had also been suspended for alleged negligence.

A notice has been issued to the village head seeking a response as to why the process to remove him should not be initiated, the district magistrate added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP Cow Killing Cow Protection
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp