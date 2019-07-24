Home Nation

Woman's body taken for autopsy in garbage vehicle in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath ordered stern action against those responsible for the 'negligence' and termed it as a 'blot on humanity'.

Published: 24th July 2019

For representational purposes

By PTI

ASHOKNAGAR: In a shocking incident, the body of a woman, who allegedly committed suicide, was taken for autopsy in garbage vehicles by police here in Madhya Pradesh.

Terming it as a "blot on humanity", Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered stern action against those responsible for the "negligence".

Puja Ojha (22) allegedly committed suicide on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday at her home in Ashoknagar city.

Some newspapers carried pictures of her body being taken to the district hospital for autopsy in a garbage vehicle on Tuesday.

Nath on Wednesday assured strict action against those found guilty of negligence.

"The incident of carrying a womans body in a garbage vehicle and a dumper (truck) in place of an ambulance (hearse) is a blot on humanity," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The pictures of such incidents are heart-breaking and this cannot be tolerated.

Instructions are issued for strict action against those responsible for negligence," he added.

The deceased's husband, Narendra Ojha, said his wife, who was three months' pregnant, was depressed after her medical check-up revealed the foetus died in the womb.

On the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, Puja Ojha allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling hook at their home here, according to the police.

The husband alleged that the body was taken to the district hospital in a tractor-trolley, which is otherwise used for carrying garbage, instead of an ambulance.

"The tractor-trolley also broke down mid-way and then the municipality sent a dumper, used as garbage transportation vehicle, for carrying the body," he claimed.

Additional District Magistrate Anuj Rohatagi said an inquiry would be conducted into the matter and action would be taken against those responsible for the negligence.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Shivhare, however, said claimed the tractor-trolley and dumper used for transporting the body were currently not being used for carrying garbage.

"The local municipality is using other mini-trucks as garbage carriers these days," he said, adding he did not know these vehicles were used for carrying garbage earlier.

Meanwhile, the district's chief medical and health officer J R Trivedia said it was the police's responsibility to bring the body for autopsy.

"So, they (police) are responsible, if the body was really brought in the garbage vehicle," he said.

He said a hearse of the district hospital had broken down and was undergoing repairs on Tuesday.

"So, it was not available for use," he added.

