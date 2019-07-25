Home Nation

Ajay Kumar Bhalla will be the next Home Secretary

  In a bureaucratic rejig, Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Wednesday appointed Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a bureaucratic rejig, Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Wednesday appointed Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry. He will take over as the new Home Secretary succeeding Rajiv Gauba, who will retire on August 31. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved several Secretary level appointments.Atanu Chakraborty has been appointed the new Economic Affairs Secretary while his predecessor Subhash Chandra Garg will be the new Power Secretary. Chakraborty is currently Secretary DIPAM.

Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will join the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect and continue to function as OSD till Gauba retires.The appointment of Bhalla is significant given the fact that he is taking over at a time when Home Minister Amit Shah is set to rejig the ministry’s dealings in the conflict areas of Kashmir and Naxal-hit Chhattisgarh. Bhalla will have a fixed two-year tenure as Union Home Secretary till August 2021.

According to the order, Anshu Prakash has been appointed as the new Telecom Secretary and will take charge with effect from August 1. Bengal cadre officer RS Shukla will join as Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs.Similarly, Assam Meghalaya cadre officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed Secretary, Textiles. 
Atul Chaturvedi has been appointed as Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Gujarat cadre officer P D Vaghela will be the new Secretary in Department of of Pharmaceuticals.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp